Rhinehart graduates from Chamber of Commerce business leadership program

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation recently announced that Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce, graduated from its premier business leadership program, according to a release from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and statewide trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

Rhinehart shared that “opportunities such as this fellowship offer those of us in this industry premier access to national experts and specific training to help address the ongoing challenges our businesses are experiencing, specifically in education and workforce areas. It is so impactful to work and learn alongside chamber colleagues across the country who are dedicated and focused on these issues.” Originally selected in February 2020 following a competitive application and selection process, Rhinehart graduates with 25 other state and local business leaders from the program’s fourth cohort.

The yearlong virtual program covered the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education and workforce development and culminated with an in-person meeting in Palm Springs, California, last week.

Upon program completion, Business Leads Fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 220 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the country who regularly engage on the most impactful education and workforce initiatives.