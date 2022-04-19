 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Renovated VA medical center expands service

  • Updated
James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on April 14 for the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center's new addition to the intensive care unit in Johnson City, Tennessee.

 Contributed Photo

The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC) recently celebrated a new addition to its intensive care unit.

The renovation added four new patient rooms and includes one additional bariatric/telehealth bed. The overall project involved approximately 11,000 square feet of clinical space inside Building 200 on the main hospital campus and included a new dialysis treatment center, which opened Feb. 17.

The medical center implemented the $7.6 million renovation to meet the demand of increasing veteran utilization of the unit and to provide timely access and care for all JHQVAMC patients.

JHQVAMC Director Dean B. Borsos said the addition is a great step toward providing veterans quality care.

“This will help us provide the medical services our veteran patients deserve,” Borsos said. “The staff and everyone involved did a wonderful job to bring this project to completion, and I look forward to seeing all the great things our nurses and providers will accomplish utilizing these new and improved spaces.”

The work included demolition of existing walls and doors, floor finishes, wall finishes, casework, suspended acoustical ceiling systems, mechanical HVAC, electrical, lighting, plumbing, fire protection sprinkler and alarm systems, data and communications systems, tele-ICU capabilities and additional miscellaneous improvements and modifications as required to provide a complete and functional acute care inpatient nursing ward.

“The project is patient-centric, minimizes patient ward movements and improves staff efficiency,” Christopher Rodgers, general engineer at JHQVAMC, said.

JHQVAMC provides care for Veterans in the East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky area through 16 sites of care throughout the region, with the flagship medical center located in Johnson City.

