Regional hub for business, community partners makes pitch to Northeast Tennessee

Regional business and community leaders announced the launch of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub Wednesday via Zoom.

During their presentation, Jerry Caldwell, the president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway who will serve as the Hub’s chair, explained the new organization’s mission and why he believes the Hub is necessary for the Appalachian Highlands region.

“This entity is intended to really serve as a collaborative partner. It’ll be a catalyst for economic development, a collective regional voice underscoring the mission to unite this region and create prosperity for the communities involved,” Caldwell said. “This is about prosperity for the Appalachian Highlands region as a whole. We know how special this region is. We also know how impactful we can be when we all lock arms and work together.”

The current executive board also includes Brian Noland, the president of East Tennessee State University (ETSU), who will serve as vice chair. Will Barrett, the president and CEO of the Bank of Tennessee, will serve as the Hub’s treasurer, as well as Mark Costa, CEO of Eastman, and Alan Levine, the president and CEO of Ballad Health.

The Hub has extended invitations to the mayors of Johnson City, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee, as well as the mayors of Sullivan County and Washington County, Tennessee, who were both present at the Hub’s Zoom presentation.

Richard Venable, the mayor of Sullivan County, highlighted the role of the Blue Ribbon Task Force, which took place a year ago, in the formation of the Hub.

“This has been a long trail. It’s been over a year that Mayor [Joe] Grandy and I joined the Blue Ribbon Task Force, starting the conversation,” Venable said. “I truly believe this is a transformational time for Northeast Tennessee.”

In the coming weeks, the Hub is looking to fill key leadership roles, including the appointment of a CEO.

The Executive Board will also be establishing an Advisory Board to assist in the development of a regional economic strategy.

For those interested in learning more about the Hub, they have also announced the launch of their website at www.NETNhub.com.

