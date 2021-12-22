Ready SWVA seeks funds to expand access to affordable childcare

In a news release, Staton explained that the gap between available child care slots and the need is more than twice as great in rural Virginia communities (20.4%) than in urban Virginia (9.1%).

During the pandemic, Carter noted that many school “divisions found creative, collective ways to partially meet this need.” As well, he said, many agencies and organizations are continuing the search for solutions. However, the superintendent noted that many of those efforts are being done in an isolated manner. He supports the Ready SWVA initiative that “will help to pull all of our efforts together to meet the needs of the community and to help our parents get back to work and stay in our region to raise their families.”

The Ready SWVA initiative, Staton said, will create a new early childhood system that will expand access to affordable child care, strengthen the current network of providers and build a cohort of professional early childhood educators.

“This will create a minimum of 324 new slots across Southwest Virginia through the creation of five new facilities, while at the same time supporting the region’s network of 206 existing child care providers,” Staton said in the news release.

According to that release, Ready SWVA will: