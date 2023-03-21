WISE, Va. — The Health Wagon recently received a major donation from The Rapha Foundation for its new 10-chair dental clinic in Wise.

The foundation donated a cone-beam computed tomography system (CBCT) that is used by dental clinicians to capture data using a cone-shaped X-ray beam, according to a written statement.

The product of a CBCT is a 3D image of the following regions of the patients’ anatomy: dental (teeth), oral and maxillofacial region (mouth, jaw and neck) and ears, nose and throat (ENT).

“We are so blessed The Rapha Foundation provided funds for the Health Wagon to purchase CBCT,” Dr. Teresa Tyson, Health Wagon CEO, said in the statement. “This is a state-of-the-art dental facility, which will partner with colleges and universities. This facility will provide experience in a dental health professional shortage area and stand as a dental home to thousands of patients in need.

“The dental clinic has negative pressure, a teaching classroom, ten exam chairs, sterilization, denture lab, 3D printing and oral scanning. Without a shadow of doubt, this new development is God’s blessing, and we are so appreciative for the many donations that made this dream a reality. Dental health outcomes will be greatly improved,” Tyson said.

The clinic has been branded the “Owens and Hill Dental Health Clinic.”

“The Rapha Foundation board members understand the critical link between oral health and a person’s overall health. The Foundation is pleased to assist in bringing this new technology to this region,” said foundation Executive Director Mark Vanover.

The foundation works to empower health and education in Southwest Virginia, according to the statement.

The Health Wagon is the oldest mobile clinic in the nation and a nurse practitioner-managed clinic that has been in existence since 1980. It provides free medical, dental and vision health care services in Lee, Scott, Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan and Russell Counties and the city of Norton.

For more information about the Health Wagon, please call 276-328-8850 or visit www.thehealthwagon.org.