The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad on May 20.

The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, according to a written statement. The event is a fundraiser for the society's Johnson City-based museum.

The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, including the historic depot in Bryson City, N.C., through western North Carolina, into the Nantahala Gorge surrounded and back to Bryson City.

Passengers can ride in tourist coach or open-air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars.

Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, N.C. and free parking is provided both locations. Bryson City is only 10 miles from the Cherokee Indian Reservation.

The train is scheduled to leave the station at noon and return before 5 p.m. The excursion runs rain or shine. Every effort will be made to maintain an on-time schedule.

Adult tickets are $94 or $96 while children age 2-12 are $76 or $77, depending which rail car is selected.

For more information visit www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com