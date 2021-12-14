Project to bring wind energy manufacturers to Virginia kicks off

“The goal is to really look at the pathway your area can take to participate in this industry. It’s all about creation of jobs, creation of employment; it’s the building of industry,” Tingley said.

Authority Chairman Mike Quillen, a former, longtime mining executive, said, “The purpose of this work is that we get a plan to go forward and not everybody is out in their silos spinning their wheels. It’s going to take coordination, and that’s what this plan does. … We recognize we’re not going to be all things to all people. We need to figure out what we would be good at.”

This effort is expected to show who and what would be a good fit because many area businesses and workers already have the basic capabilities.

“I think what it’s going to take is the identification of where in the supply chain you fit and how to meet those goals — not for a project but the industry, so you can supply over multiple projects,” Tingley told the Bristol Herald Courier after his presentation.

Businesses in this region will compete with other parts of the country and the world to capture a share of this market.