Project to bring wind energy manufacturers to Virginia kicks off

ABINGDON, Va. — A project designed to help Southwest Virginia manufacturers become part of the expanding wind energy industry kicked off Tuesday.
Labeled Project Veer, it will begin with a study discussed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.
The project is being run by InvestSWVA with funding from the GO Virginia Region One Council, Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and Coalfield Strategies.
“As you know, the supply chain is focused in Europe, but as we see development of 30 to 40 megawatts of wind along the East Coast, that supply chain will move to the United States,” said Will Payne, project lead for InvestSWVA. “This is one of those unique times where you have a new industry coming to America, and we can either jump in early, or we can sit and watch it go by us.”
Dominion Energy, for example, is engaging business expansion opportunities as part of its efforts to establish offshore wind power production off the Virginia coast.
In a written statement, John Larson, Dominion’s director of public policy and economic development, said the company hopes to work with all regions of Virginia.
“We look forward to working with Project Veer to tap into the strong manufacturing legacy of Southwest Virginia to help the region capitalize on the growing wind energy industry,” Larson said in the statement.
Jeff Tingley, head of strategy and market development for Xodus Group — the energy consultancy firm retained for this project — told the authority the opportunities are substantial.
“The current studies by the government say the 30 gigawatts of off-shore winds the federal government has set as a goal by 2030 will result in $80 billion of capital expenditures and 70,000 jobs,” Tingley said. “So this is not a short-term opportunity, and it is a marathon not a sprint. These projects go out to 2030, 2040 and beyond, so it really is a generational opportunity.”
And each wind turbine is composed of 8,000 separate parts, he said.
Earlier this year, Xodus worked with the Hampton Roads Alliance on a similar study for that area. It provided in-depth offshore wind supply chain assessment for Hampton Roads and southern Virginia, showing requirements of companies, identified key sectors, assessed strengths and weaknesses of that market and helped develop a plan.
Tingley is embarking on a similar study that he plans to present in March.
“The goal is to really look at the pathway your area can take to participate in this industry. It’s all about creation of jobs, creation of employment; it’s the building of industry,” Tingley said.
Authority Chairman Mike Quillen, a former, longtime mining executive, said, “The purpose of this work is that we get a plan to go forward and not everybody is out in their silos spinning their wheels. It’s going to take coordination, and that’s what this plan does. … We recognize we’re not going to be all things to all people. We need to figure out what we would be good at.”
This effort is expected to show who and what would be a good fit because many area businesses and workers already have the basic capabilities.
“I think what it’s going to take is the identification of where in the supply chain you fit and how to meet those goals — not for a project but the industry, so you can supply over multiple projects,” Tingley told the Bristol Herald Courier after his presentation.
Businesses in this region will compete with other parts of the country and the world to capture a share of this market.
Some components will have to be assembled at the coast — such as the massive blades and towers — but the components that go into them could be made elsewhere.
“There is not a single area of the country or a single economic region that has everything,” Tingley said. “For Southwest Virginia, the goal of the study is to identify those gems and make sure they are connected to the proper people whom those goods and services are valuable to.
“Europe is probably 25 years ahead of the U.S., but we’re going to catch up within 10. So there is a desire for European countries looking for U.S. partners,” Tingley said. “They would much rather have it here than ship it over. … If I have a vendor down the street, I have a lot more control over when I can get things and limit my risks.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532