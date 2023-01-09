Pen's Floral moves from State Street to Highway 126

BRISTOL, Tenn. - After a decade of providing floral arrangements to customers on State Street, Pen's Floral has moved into a new home on Highway 126 in Bristol, Tennessee.

As Wenpen Walker, the owner of Pen's Floral was putting together a flower arrangement, she explained that aside from the need for a change of scenery, the decision to move from the 32 Moore Street location in downtown Bristol, Virginia was in large part due to the lack of parking access on State Street.

"We like it here. I like the parking space. We have a lot of parking. So, hopefully, more people come," Walker said. "I love it, but it's been a process to unpack right now. You know, we just moved in two weeks (ago). We've been working every day, seven days a week, trying to make the building pretty."

Walker will miss the people downtown and taking part in the seasonal State Street window competitions, which she is very proud to have won on multiple occasions throughout the years.

"People downtown are beautiful. I love downtown," Walker said. "We did the window competition every year downtown for holidays. We won first place for Rhythm & Roots. We win first place for Christmas, so that's what I will miss."

Sue White, a longtime employee of Pen's Floral, is excited about the new home and the opportunities it brings.

"I think we have more usable space," White said. "I think all of our customers are coming with us, and they're happy that we have a nice new facility."

Jane Thomas, who has been a loyal customer of Pen's Floral over the years, emphasized she was surprised by the move to 626 Highway 126 at first. However, she believes the new location will be great for business due to its proximity to the Bristol Regional Hospital, the Big Red Apple Market, and the interstate.

"I think she has such a loyal following it will just blossom from here," Thomas said. "I think people were just so used to her being there (on State Street) that it's going to take some getting used to."

Thomas highlighted that clients of Pen's Floral would follow Walker anywhere.

"She's the best in town," she said. "She does exquisite work."