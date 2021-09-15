Owner presents petition against cigarette tax

ABINGDON, Va. — Logan Patrick spoke against a proposed cigarette tax for Washington County at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

Patrick, the owner of Bobby’s Market on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia, argued that the tax would hurt business in Washington County and drive customers to drive elsewhere — eventually resulting in lost revenue.

“It’s not just for me,” Patrick said. “It’s for other business owners in this county.”

In turn, Patrick presented a petition signed by over 400 people — collected in one day at Bobby’s Market.

All who signed that petition were opposed to the new tax, Patrick said.

In the end, the Board of Supervisors made no motion to join the Mount Rogers Regional Cigarette Tax Board following Tuesday’s public hearing, in which Patrick’s presentation was the only voice heard.

The tax board is a collaboration of other Southwest Virginia localities, including Smyth County, Grayson County, Wythe County, Pulaski County, Rural Retreat and Wytheville.

Carroll County did not join the cigarette tax board, because that county would have lost sales from nearby North Carolina, where cigarette taxes are lower, Patrick said.