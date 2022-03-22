Outdoor rental service earns $10K VCEDA grant

RICHLANDS, Va. — Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters Inc. recently opened its rental business in Richlands, near the entrance to Spearhead Trails’ Jawbone Trail.

The company recently received a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority seed capital matching grant, according to a written statement.

The business is co-owned by brothers Brad and Brian Ratliff and Brian’s daughter Brianna Ratliff. It offers rentals in four- and eight-hour segments and is also developing plans to offer guided tours of the trails. Kayak rentals are planned for later this spring. Southwest Virginia regional memorabilia, Spearhead Trails permits and memorabilia and custom-made knives are available in the business shop, as are Tazewell County-made Blue Wolf cleaning products and outdoor gear and snacks, according to the statement.

“As the tourism economy in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region continues to grow, VCEDA is pleased to see business ventures like Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters step up to add services to the economy and create additional jobs,” said VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “Appalachian Adventures & Outfitters projects two full-time jobs and three part-time jobs within the first year.”

Brad Ratliff said the new business has six Polaris UTV side-by-side machines available for rent — two of which are four-seaters. Half-day and full-day rentals are available, ranging in price from $325 to $495.

Additionally, riders who just need helmets can rent them for $10 a day. Guide service for a trail ride, booked in advance, is offered for $150 per hour. Also available is the rental of a Go-Pro camera to record trail experiences.

“Tourism is a growth industry throughout the Southwest Virginia region,” Brad Ratliff said. “Thanks to the advent of the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority, also known as Spearhead Trails, adventure tourism has grown exponentially during the past five years.”

In deciding to open the new business, Ratliff said among the considerations was the fact that the nearest ATV/UTV rental group was located in Pocahontas, more than an hour away, and it was not connected with the Jawbone Trail. Appalachian Adventures’ location, on Route 460, is directly across from the Jawbone Trail system trailhead.

“The VCEDA money truly helped us survive the winter,” Ratliff said of the grant. “We were able to use the grant as working capital to give us a leg up to the start of the season this spring. The biggest challenge to this business is that it is capital intensive due to machine cost and parts.”