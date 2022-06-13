Niswonger Children's Network begins to build expansion

The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network kicked off the first phase of a construction project at the regional children’s hospital Monday.

“Ballad Health made a promise to invest in our region’s children — our region’s future — through the creation of the Niswonger Children’s Network,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said. “Already, the services this network is providing are changing lives.”

“With this expansion, we’re adding new services and capacity, with a goal of improving health outcomes and well-being for children and families. Furthermore, this investment in our children’s hospital demonstrates that our region is the right place for families and businesses to thrive,” according to a written statement.

The first phase of construction consists of the conversion of an attached medical office building to a new institute — the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute. Similar to the establishment of the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute — which integrates world-class cardiology clinical services, research and training — the newly established J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute will create a regionwide opportunity to serve children with complex medical needs through more coordinated care between multiple specialists, while also creating a clearinghouse for public educational service and participation in research and training.

“Children need healthy starts to grow into healthy adults, and offering more resources for high-quality health care services gives them an enormous leap forward,” Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region and chief executive officer of the network, said.

Following the initial phase of construction, the next renovation phase will create a new, two-floor vertical expansion, stacked atop the existing hospital. The additional floors will house another element of the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute: a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit.

With that renovation, Niswonger Children’s Hospital will host the newest NICU in both Tennessee and Virginia. With a family-friendly approach, the new NICU will offer private spaces for parents and siblings and give parents the ability to stay continuously with their babies.

Construction and expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital is largely funded by the Hope Rising philanthropy campaign, which is raising $30 million, anchored by a pace-setting gift of $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family. The Nicewonder family, from Bristol, Virginia, has provided the second-largest single investment into the children’s hospital since its inception in 2009.

“The J.D. Nicewonder family has for many years supported Ballad Health Foundation initiatives because we so highly value the efforts to improve health care in this area that we call home,” the family said. “We were immediately impressed with the ambitious plans to expand Niswonger Children’s Hospital and are very excited to be able to contribute to this project.

The gift was first announced in March 2021 and is the first major gift they’ve made in the health system outside of Bristol.

“The Nicewonder family has stepped forward in a truly inspiring way to benefit children and families throughout the region. Their generosity will reverberate for generations to come — truly effecting a lasting change,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation.

The Niswonger Children’s Network represents 21 counties across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with a secondary service area encompassing an additional six counties in western North Carolina and two counties in southeastern Kentucky. In 2021 alone, Niswonger Children’s Hospital served children from 32 states and 174 counties.