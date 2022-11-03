New shop bring new hair possibilities to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — When patrons visit Nop's Hair Shop Plus, to try on wigs or browse the hair products, the Rev. Jackie Nophlin, the owner, wants them to leave looking good and feeling good.

"I want them to feel like they're themselves. Them being who they are, and when they leave out of here, they got a smile on their face that they just did something or accomplished something that will help them," Nophlin said of the new shop off Exit 5, which opened in October. "Look good, feel good."

Nophlin recounted how she got the idea for opening Nop's Hair Shop Plus after an accident.

"Some years ago, I was working at Westin House, and I fell off a ladder and landed in some acetone, and it took out the back of my hair, and one of the members of my church suggested that I go to North Carolina," Nophlin said. "So, for my own personal need, I traveled as far as Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to buy hair."

All the while, during her trips to Richmond, Winston-Salem, and Knoxville as part of her ministry work, Nophlin, who started by selling merchandise from her own home, evisioned her own hair store in Bristol.

"Out of my home, I started selling merchandise to individuals who had the need and so forth, and I kept saying these words, 'We need a hair store, Bristol needs a hair store,'" Nophlin said.

She also highlighted that since she opened the new business, people have come from afar to buy wigs.

"People as far as West Virginia have traveled here. Lebanon, Virginia, have traveled here. Johnson City has traveled to purchase hair, and a lot of people just come in and say, 'Wow, I don't believe it, we have a hair store!'" Nophlin said.

At Nop's Hair Shop Plus, customers will encounter everything from wigs of different hairstyles, colors, and lengths for children and adults to hair products for men, weaves, and even a jewelry section.

Erica Nophlin, Jackie Nophlin's daughter, who helps run inventory and sales, emphasized how exciting it has been to see a revolving door of clients with different backgrounds and needs come into the store.

"It's been really exciting meeting new people," Erica Nophlin said. "It feels good to make other people happy, especially to love themselves and also to bring some diversity of hairstyles and colors to this area. To bring that to little old Bristol has been exciting."

Jackie Nophlin hopes Nop's Hair Shop Plus becomes the go-to place for all hair product-related needs in the area, as well as a place for people to connect with one another, to stop by for a cup of coffee, and converse with one another.

"I hope it becomes a place where people come in, and they can feel comfortable about shopping for wigs shopping for hair, or some of the other accessories," Jackie Nophlin said. "I hope it becomes a place where if you don't want to do anything else but get out of the house, just coming in here to sit and have some coffee or have something drink, and we just sit here and conversate."

Nop’s Hair Shop Plus is at Black Wolf Plaza off Exit 5 near the Harley Davidson store in Bristol, Virginia.