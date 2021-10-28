New Peoples Bank hosts opening today for remodeled Bristol building

BRISTOL, Va. — A prime commercial property in downtown Bristol has been remodeled and is reopening as a branch of New Peoples Bank.

The bank, at the corner of State Street and Commonwealth Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon today with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, according to bank President and CEO C. Todd Asbury.

“We decided to purchase this property due to its prime location in the center of the downtown area,” Asbury said.

New Peoples Bank purchased the 10,940-square-foot building in the fall of 2019 for $905,000, according to tax records. Asbury noted that the bank has several customers already in the vicinity, and the new location will be convenient.

Plans to renovate the building, which previously housed Capital Bank, began in 2019 and into 2020. BurWil Construction has served as the general contractor and had familiarity with the building from prior work done several years ago, Asbury said.

New lighting for the bank and the corner provides security and visibility, he added. The facility’s drive-thru area also received a face-lift. Landscaping has been added, and the bank converted the front of the building to green space. Asbury said the goal is to use the green space area for community activities.