New hotel approved for The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.

Bristol Virginia’s IDA voted unanimously to approve the transfer of a 2.5-acre tract located between Texas Roadhouse and the former Cabela’s location to KM Hotels and KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, a Richmond-based hotel development firm.

KM representative Sunny Patel described the Bristol market as “hot.”

“We’re all along the 81 corridor. We like the 81 corridor, the traffic, the business,” KM representative Sunny Patel said after the meeting. “The biggest thing in Bristol is obviously the casino helps, Amtrak helps but the speed Bristol is growing at, we wanted to get into the market.”

The temporary Bristol Casino opened in July and the fully developed Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Resort is expected to open in mid-2024.

“There are a lot of older hotels in the area. I think it’s ready for a brand-new look, a brand new-style. And our management style, we cater to the customer, customer, customer,” Patel said.

The company is currently securing approvals, but the property is expected to fly the Marriott Residence Inn flag.

They expect to break ground in early 2023 and open in spring 2024, Patel said.

The project is forecast to cost about $18 million.

“With all our different partnerships we have 18 properties in our portfolio and we just sold two,” Patel said. “A lot in the D.C. area; a lot in the Richmond area and then a bunch along the I-81 corridor. We’re in Lexington, Salem, Blacksburg, Radford — basically all the universities — and then one in Tuscaloosa [Alabama] and Austin [Texas].”

A previous attempt to develop a hotel on that same site fell through when the developers were unable to secure necessary funding.

The site’s eastern boundary abuts a currently vacant 10-tract, where a $30 million, 200-apartment housing complex is planned.

Tax revenues generated by that parcel — designated as lot 15 — will go toward paying down revenue bonds used to help finance part of the commercial center.

“This is huge for the revenue bond piece that is outstanding through the IDA,” Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said. “The taxes associated with lot 15 will now help pay a piece of that revenue bond. As we all know, with Cabela’s going out of business, the revenue bond payments have struggled lately. This will help us continue to make the payments on those revenue bonds.”

In June, UMB Bank issued a notice of default after the city’s IDA failed to make the full annual payment on the series 2014 bonds due in May.

The full Hard Rock development — being built four miles away at I-81’s Exit 1 — is expected to generate demand for even more hotel rooms, Eads said.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC