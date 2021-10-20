New glove maker looking for workers who fit

The Talent Accelerator Program accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Nearly 2,500 jobs are expected to be created over the next five years. Finding people to fill the jobs will be a challenge, but the accelerator program is ready, Clark said.

“While this volume could pose some challenges, the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has very sophisticated tools at its disposal that would give Blue Star NBR and Blue Star-AGI an advantage to find the workers it needs in that timeframe,” she added.

Facilities on the one-mile-long lot will also be phased in. In all, six buildings will be built on Lot 24 in Progress Park over the next five years. Officials said the average salary will be more than $37,000 per year.

Bill Mosher, vice president of operations for Blue Star-AGI said in an email that the company looks to hire several hundred employees to run the first facilities over the course of 2022 and then ramp up to hire for thousands of positions.