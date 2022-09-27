New Food City store breaks ground in Clintwood

Company officials broke ground Tuesday on a new Food City, located at the intersection of Dickenson Highway and Main Street in Clintwood, Virginia.

The 45,000 square foot retail supermarket will serve as a replacement for Food City’s existing location. It is expected to open next spring.

“We have served the residents of Clintwood and Dickenson County for nearly 25 years, and we are excited to have the opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve our loyal customers,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said.

The new store will include an in-store bakery and deli, complete with a hot food bar, café seating area, deluxe salad bar, and expanded selection of cheeses. Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven-ready products, top quality meats that are all-natural and certified Angus beef. In-house butchers will hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food, produce, and beer and wine departments will go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of gourmet, international and specialty items.

The store will also include a Food City Floral Boutique, staffed with a designer seven days a week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets and gift items. Rapid checkout service will be provided by five traditional check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts. A Food City Pharmacy will be included and equipped with an express walk-up window. GoCart curbside pick-up will also be available for customers wishing to shop on-line.

The existing Food City Gas N’ Go will remain open and continue to serve customer’s fuel needs. The location will also feature several award-winning energy-saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

“Our customers can expect to find the same smiling faces, exceptional customer service and top-quality products, with expanded variety/selection and some exciting new services,” Smith said.