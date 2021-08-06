New coffee shop-bakery proves popular with Marion customers

Are you a coffee drinker partial to the gourmet? Do you scour the internet for coffee shops in towns you plan to visit? Many do, and now they are finding a new coffee shop in downtown Marion.
Broad Street Coffee & Treats opened earlier this month to great fanfare from both local and visiting coffee drinkers, not to mention fans of tasty baked goods.
The shop is a second dream of a Marion native who continues to live her first dream of being a pediatric nurse practitioner. Together with her Marion native husband, Nick, Tessa Brown had thought for years that her hometown needed a coffee shop.
“I always loved baking and coffee,” Tessa Brown said. “We [Brown and her husband] talked for years about how Marion needed a coffee shop, especially with the Emory & Henry College coming here.”
Brown said she had an online business for some years, making and selling cupcakes from home. Her 16-year-old daughter Lillee helped out, as she loved baking, and now she works at the coffee shop.
“She is really creative and decorative,” Nick said of their daughter. “She did all the scones to start.”
Years ago, Brown said she worked for Ken Heath when he was director of Marion Downtown, and he had encouraged her to consider a brick-and-mortar location for a baking and coffee business. This past December, she said Heath reached out to her about this idea, so after praying about it and talking it over with Nick, in February she applied for a small business loan and was approved.
Next came the building that Heath helped her find on Broad Street, and the remodeling began in March. Brown was ready to open in early July.
“We had a soft opening on Thursday night, invitation only, before opening on Friday,” she said. “That next morning people were here before we even opened. On Saturday, we had a line all the way through the building and then out on the street. It’s been nonstop.”
Brown couldn’t have anticipated the popularity of her shop and has been grateful for the support.
“I’m shocked at how popular it’s been,” she said. “We’ve run out of items.”
She did research before opening on what kinds of coffee were popular and treats that went well with it. So far, the scones and cinnamon rolls have been most popular, but customers have also loved the doughnuts, croissants, cookies and muffins among other pastries. She has a special drink called Appalachian Soda, which is a mixture of Mountain Dew (regular or sugar-free) with a choice of flavors and whipped cream — also very popular.
The coffee choices run from plain to fancy using Dark Hollow Roasters for local, fresh beans. Items include espresso, latte, brewed with several styles, cold brew with a mellow flavor, frappe and traditional cappuccino.
“We did a lot of research about what coffee shops offer, what works, and we talked to people in the industry to get ideas,” Brown said. “We’re very excited. We feel blessed. The community has been very supportive. A lot of people are posting on social media. People are seeing that and coming from all around.”
Brown is no stranger to running a business in town. She worked with her grandfather at the now defunct but once very popular and successful Bottoms Up retail store on Brunswick Lane. Her nursing job is only two days a week, so she has plenty of time to devote to the coffee shop, where her six employees have been stepping up to meet the demand. They even went above and beyond, she said, during the recent festival weekend when the register broke down and they had to do all the receipts by hand.
The staff has also been helpful with the trial-and-error aspect of the business, coming up with flavors for the various drinks and baked goods. One employee is a culinary student at the Smyth Career and Technology Center who loves to bake, and Brown said she encourages her to try new recipes. Brown said someone asked once for a blackberry and honey latte and liked it so much it was posted on Facebook, and then so many started asking for it that it became a regular flavor combination.
“We’re excited about the fall and the flavors,” Brown said. “We like anything pumpkin.” She’s imagining pumpkin spice drinks and treats, perhaps some caramel, apple and peppermint. Butterscotch brownies might also make a debut.
There are often special requests like the blackberry and honey latte and lavender for coffee, plus a variety of milk other than cow’s milk for the non-coffee drinkers. The Appalachian Soda was also a choice for those who don’t drink coffee.
“We just wanted to do something that wasn’t coffee because not everybody likes coffee,” said Nick. “We experimented with the recipe and different flavors that would go with Mountain Dew and whipped cream to make a fruity, creamy drink.”
As busy and popular as the coffee shop is as it is, the Browns have aspirations for the future, including expansion and perhaps other items for lunch or dinner hours.
“My dream was to be a nurse practitioner, and I’ve been that for seven years,” Tessa said. “I also had this dream of a coffee shop. Your dreams don’t have to end. Your dreams can continue. You can follow your dreams anytime. I always tell my kids that.”
Sometimes growing up in a small, rural area can make it seem difficult to go beyond what is considered a typical or expected path, Brown said. She said she and Nick encourage their five children to find and do what they love, not what may be expected.
“If COVID taught us anything, it’s that life is too short not to be happy,” she said. “I wanted to have a place where people could come hang out, students could gather or have a coffee break, people could have meetings or parents could get away from their kids for a while. We have good Wi-Fi.”
The shop also features local art on one wall and will change it out each month, offering local artists a place to exhibit.