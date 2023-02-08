With Valentine's Day around the corner, Vivian's Table and their new chef Jason Van Marter have been hard at work prepping for what is set to be a romantic weekend: "Five Days of Valentines."

"Valentine's is a time where people that don't normally go out to eat on a regular basis are going out," Van Marter said. "It allows us a chance to be a little bit creative and have a little bit of fun with our food."

Van Marter highlighted that Valentine's Day customers will have the option to order from their regular menu as well as from their three-course Valentine's day weekend menu.

"We'll serve our regular menu, and then we've got a prefixed option, which they get to choose from a selection of a few different appetizers or a few different entrees, and then they'll get a shareable dessert," Van Marter said. "For appetizers, one of the options is, we're doing a New York Strip Loin Tataki, which is a seared rare piece of beef, sliced super thin, it's kind of an Asian style dish, it's incorporating the whole beef concept that we've got going on and then for entrees we're gonna be able to bring in some duck, we're going to bring in some nice halibut and do some things that are a little bit different, nicer and upper level that people can buy into should they choose."

Before becoming the chef at Vivians Table, Van Marter spent 27 years working in kitchens everywhere, from South Carolina to Hawaii. He explained that because of this, he does not have a signature dish but has been able to create more of a flavor profile, which he is slowly incorporating into Vivian's Table.

"I don't necessarily have one signature dish. I have flavor profiles that I tend to kind of lean towards, and that broad range of experiences has kind of left me in a good position," Van Marter said. "I'm able to walk into a place like this, who has been trying to establish their identity for a few years and take what their thoughts and plans were and kind of evolve them to some degree."

Van Marter explained that they are close to being all booked for the weekend. However, there is a waitlist for those interested in celebrating their Valentine's Day at Vivian's table.

"Our Friday, Saturday is booking up pretty well. We're almost sold out on those, and then Sunday, we're about half full on Sunday. So, It's scoping out to be a pretty big weekend," Van Marter said.