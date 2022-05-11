New car wash opens this weekend

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash is set to open at The Pinnacle shopping center and will be offering free car washes this weekend.

A press release from the company said customers coming by the new location at 1415 Highway 11W, in Bristol, Tennessee, across the street from the Bojangles, will be offered the best car wash option free Friday, May 13, through Sunday, May 15.

Ryan Essenberg, the president of Tommy’s Express Company, conveyed how excited the car wash provider is to be expanding to Bristol.

“We are excited to continue our growth in the state of Tennessee and look forward to serving the community of Bristol,” Essenberg said. “Tommy’s Express represents the best the car wash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest car wash result possible.”

The Bristol location will be the third Tommy’s Express Car Wash location in Tennessee and the company’s 110th location nationwide.