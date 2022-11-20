New auto repair receives VCEDA grant to remodel location

A new automotive repair service will soon be available in the Clinchco area as Wright Way Repair, LLC prepares to open in early 2023.

Wright Way Repair, LLC was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant. Heather Wright, co-owns the new business with her husband, Joshua.

“Wright Way Repair, LLC will offer automotive repair services in Dickenson County, primarily serving residents in Clinchco, Haysi and Clintwood and those traveling through the area, according to their business plan,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “The new business projects three full-time employees within five years.”

A building at 141 Road Branch in Clinchco has been purchased and will be renovated to house the new business and offer storage space for rent as well.

“We are currently waiting on the contractor to do the renovations needed to the building we purchased,” Heather Wright said. “We do have the storage/rental side of the business up and running and we rent one large area of the building to a single customer.”

She noted that once Wright Way Repair, LLC opens, it will offer major automotive repair services including engine and transmission work and engine rebuilds. A second business they have, Wright Way Service, offers oil changes, tire rotation and basic in and out preventive maintenance automotive services and it was out of that business the new business was born, she added.

“We will use the VCEDA grant toward the remodeling of the new building,” Heather Wright said. “Having the funds frees up other funds for us to use to invest in the business. The VCEDA grant gives us a head start.”

The Wrights worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) in developing their application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority.