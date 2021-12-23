Mott named Bristol, Tennessee transportation planning manager

Steven S. Mott, a professional planner who joined the city of Bristol, Tennessee in 2019, has been named the city’s transportation planning manager.

A press release from the city of Bristol, Tennessee said Mott replaces Rex Montgomery, who is retiring in January after 30 years in the position.

A graduate of East Tennessee State University, Mott holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Public Administration degree. Prior to joining the City of Bristol, he served as a customer service coordinator for Siemens Industry in Johnson City. Mott is a member of several professional organizations including the American Planning Association, Engaging Local Government Leaders and International City/County Management Association.

In his new role, Mott will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive transportation plans for the Bristol Tennessee/Virginia Urban Area Metropolitan Organization (MPO), which is comprised of Bristol and portions of Sullivan County in Tennessee and the city of Bristol, the town of Abingdon and portions of Washington County in Virginia.