More housing is on the way in both Bristols

Bristol’s housing squeeze is in the process of being alleviated, at least a little.

In Bristol, Virginia, interest in multi-family housing development has taken off as of late, according to Jay Detrick, the city’s community development director. The construction of 225 multi-family units has been permitted, Detrick said this week, while developers have proposed the construction of roughly 85 more multi-family units.

With more than 300 units of multi-family housing already permitted or nearing likely approval, Detrick feels like the number of units in the works is above average for Bristol, Virginia.

“It seems to be a little bit more than usual,” Detrick said. “We haven’t had any larger housing developments in quite a few years.”

The most notable housing development approved by Bristol, Virginia is a $30 million, 180-unit apartment complex on 10 acres in the middle of The Falls development at Interstate 81’s Exit 5. The city approved a special use permit for the project in July, and according to Detrick, work is expected to begin next year on the landmark development.

“I'm not sure if we have had another complex that large,” Detrick said. “It’s been quite a while, if at all.”

Other projects permitted in Bristol, Virginia, according to Detrick, are a 29-unit apartment complex on Bristol View Drive and 16 condominium units in the Wildflower Ridge subdivision.

While the development of multi-family housing is currently most prominent in Bristol, Virginia, single-family is leading the new residential development in Bristol, Tennessee, where the construction process is ongoing for two substantial subdivisions near the city’s southern boundary.

According to Cherith Young, Bristol, Tennessee’s director of community development and planning, 180 lots for single-family homes have been approved for the expansion of the Fox Meadows subdivision off Beaver Creek Road. Additionally, plans for more than 100 single-family lots and more than 60 townhomes have been approved for The Overlook development across Highway 11-E from Bristol Motor Speedway.

In recent years, Young has noticed increased interest in housing in Bristol.

“In the past three years, we’ve made some fairly big changes to our zoning ordinance and regulations with a goal to provide more opportunity in terms of housing,” Young said of six years with the city. “The past year to two years has been the busiest and the most energy I’ve seen in terms of housing conversations.”

While the effects of new, incoming housing stock aren't quite noticeable yet, it is clear both local governments are watching the housing sector closely in planning for the future.

“We do want to encourage new housing in Bristol, Virginia,” Detrick said. “For those people who are shopping in Bristol and coming to Bristol, we would like to make sure they have a place to live here as well.”