Mixed beverage license lets pharmacist moonlight as bartender

TAZEWELL, Va. — James Gibson said he always liked mixing things together to see what would happen.

That has led him to one career and now appears to be leading him to perhaps a second one. Coaltown Taps recently became the first establishment in Richlands to take advantage of the town’s mixed beverage law.

Coaltown owner Blake Ray has given Gibson the opportunity to create signature drinks for the bar. He describes Gibson as a pharmacist by trade, mixologist by passion. Gibson said he had mixed drinks as a hobby for years, and when COVID shut most things down, he had time on his hands and decided to get his bartending license.

He passed the course, and Ray enlisted him to create the spirits for Coaltown.

His first time tending bar outside his kitchen was the restaurant’s Harvest dinner earlier this month.

Gibson’s first time behind the bar was also the debut for three drinks he hopes will become signature items on the menu. Ray and Gibson’s father had been given the chance to sample the drinks beforehand, but they were entirely new to everyone else.