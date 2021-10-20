Mixed beverage license lets pharmacist moonlight as bartender

TAZEWELL, Va. — James Gibson said he always liked mixing things together to see what would happen.
That has led him to one career and now appears to be leading him to perhaps a second one. Coaltown Taps recently became the first establishment in Richlands to take advantage of the town’s mixed beverage law.
Coaltown owner Blake Ray has given Gibson the opportunity to create signature drinks for the bar. He describes Gibson as a pharmacist by trade, mixologist by passion. Gibson said he had mixed drinks as a hobby for years, and when COVID shut most things down, he had time on his hands and decided to get his bartending license.
He passed the course, and Ray enlisted him to create the spirits for Coaltown.
His first time tending bar outside his kitchen was the restaurant’s Harvest dinner earlier this month.
Gibson’s first time behind the bar was also the debut for three drinks he hopes will become signature items on the menu. Ray and Gibson’s father had been given the chance to sample the drinks beforehand, but they were entirely new to everyone else.
He said the drinks were well received, and the job went smoothly. He is looking forward to developing more items for the bar’s menu with seasonal drinks to go with the regular staples. He is following Ray’s tradition of using Virginia products in developing the menu.
“Tequila, which has to be made in Mexico, is the only spirit I have not been able to find made in Virginia,” he said. “I am so thrilled to offer our clients another option for robust flavors and look forward to the creations that James develops on our signature cocktail list,” Ray said. Ray also hopes his will not be the only establishment to take advantage of the referendum passed in 2018.
“The mixed beverage referendum that was passed in 2018 was a huge first step in giving the Richlands community a pathway to revitalizing downtown. Coaltown made history being the first restaurant to acquire the mixed beverage license, but my hope is to see others follow and four to five more locally owned restaurants come to downtown.”
He also hopes to see the town grow and prosper from the tourism trade.
“Richlands has the potential to be a vibrant center for the coalfields of SWVA and our downtown could be a magnet for tourism,” he said.