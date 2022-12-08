Mayor Farnum to appear on House Hunters episode

BRISTOL, Va. – Mayor Anthony Farnum, who works as a real estate agent, will be featured in an upcoming episode of the “House Hunters” show on the HGTV network.

Farnum, who works for Matt Smith Realty in Abingdon, will appear working with a client in the first episode of the show’s new season. It will air at 10 p.m., on Dec. 21.

“House Hunters takes viewers behind the scenes as individuals, couples and families learn what to look for and decide whether or not a home is meant for them,” according to a description on the show’s website. “Focusing on the emotional experience of finding and purchasing a new home, each episode shows the process as buyers search for a home.”

In a typical episode, buyers meet with a real estate agent who asks their priorities and price range then shows three potential homes before asking them to make a choice.

“It was a great experience. It was a lot of fun. The couple is moving here from somewhere else and didn’t know anyone here except a few people from their new jobs,” Farnum said.

Farnum signed a non-disclosure agreement which limits what he can discuss publicly.

“We live in a great area that has a lot to offer and it was neat to have House Hunters here to experience what we have and have a chance to show off our region,” Farnum said. “I’m lucky enough to be selected, and it was a lot of fun.”

He said the show’s producers liked the fact that he also serves as mayor as a member of the Bristol Virginia City Council.

Farnum has worked in real estate for about 10 years and received his license five years ago. The agency serves Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.