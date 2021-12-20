Local retailers 'ecstatic' about holiday sales

Christmas shoppers are gathering last-minute gifts and ringing up registers at area big-box stores and local businesses in the final week before Christmas morning.
“The retailers and their employees are ecstatic with how the holiday has gone,” Heather Hill, property manager of The Pinnacle, in Bristol, Tennessee, said.
She said traffic has been congested but added, “When you are serving a five-state region, it’s a busy time of year.”
Customers are also finding gifts at Rural King at the Exit 7 commercial development off I-81 in Bristol, Virginia.
“They’re looking for a little bit of everything,” Chuck Peterson, the sales manager at Rural King, said Monday.
Hot items at Rural King include toys, tools, power equipment and clothes.
“Apparel is definitely our biggest seller,” Peterson said.
Shoppers are also breezing into shops along State Street in downtown Bristol.
“After being forced to take a year off due to the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in Christmas shopping downtown this year, which we’ve been incredibly grateful for. Shopping small businesses in Bristol and in our region has an incredible economic impact. And it’s the perfect way to give a unique and special gift to your friends and family that you can’t get online,” Believe in Bristol Executive Director Maggie Elliott said. “We also have the Sessions Hotel and the Bristol Hotel for out-of-town guests to be able to experience the Christmas lights downtown, right outside their window, and really have a comfortable and luxurious stay for the Christmas holiday.”
Karen Hester, the owner of Cranberry Lane on Bristol’s State Street, said her business has been going great.
“It seems like a lot of people are out,” Hester said. “And it seems like folks want to support local stores. We’ve had a very busy weekend, staying open on Sundays through the holidays. So, it’s been a really good season.”
Retailers are also busy in Abingdon, the town’s Community Relations Manager Tenille Montgomery said.
“It’s phenomenal,” Cassie Rowe, owner of Abingdon Gifting Company, said.
Open since 2018 on Main Street, Abingdon Gifting Company specializes in custom-made gift baskets, personalized gifts and unique local products.
“I feel like people are going out of their way to shop at small businesses this year,” Rowe said. “And it’s a wonderful thing. We have been crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy.”
