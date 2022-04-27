Local restaurant supplier reopens showroom after fire

BRISTOL, Va. — Six months after an electrical fire burned down part of their business on Commonwealth Avenue, Herb’s Restaurant Supply and Equipment is ready to open its showroom doors to customers once again.

Herb Clark, the owner, emphasized that after all the hard work they have put into rebuilding the store, they will now be hosting a grand reopening week, which will take place May 16 to May 20.

“We had to do all the rebuilding. Now we’re getting ready to have a grand opening in May,” Clark said of the business at 702 Commonwealth Ave. in Bristol, Virginia.

As part of the grand reopening week, Sales Manager Chuck White highlighted that they will have all sorts of giveaways and prizes.

“We have Chef T (Torrece Gregoire), who is a popular chef in the area. She’s going to be doing food demos that Thursday,” White said.

Clark stressed that, while they were able to send deliveries out of their warehouse, in losing the showroom to the fire, they lost the walk-in traffic that their business relies on.

“When you lose that part of your business, you’re losing money, you know,” Clark said.

White was quick to point out that they would have been able to move back into their showroom space earlier if not for the supply chain issues that they, like many others, have had to deal with.

“It was just the worst time possible to be doing a complete remodel and rebuild. Because of availability of products and all that stuff,” White said. “The supply chain basically probably put an extra two months on the rebuild.”

Herb’s Restaurant Supply and Equipment provides customers, most of which are active in the culinary world, with everything from industry-grade commercial refrigerators and ovens to trays, spoons and ladles.

As Clark walked around the showroom pointing out different products, he explained that a lot of the reorganizing they have done over the past few months to the showroom has been done with the general public, not just the restauranteurs, in mind.

“We are open to the public and have products that every person would use in their residential kitchen,” Clark said.

Aside from the changes to the showroom layout, Clark highlighted that customers can expect the store to look much the same except for a few minor, aesthetic tweaks.

“We changed a few things. I mean, we’ve changed the color inside. We changed the flooring a bit, but for the most part, it’s back exactly the way it was,” Clark said.

Travis Pinn, the co-owner of Delta Blues BBQ, who was perusing the aisles of Herb's Restaurant Supply and Equipment with his business partner Delta Blues BBQ co-owner Buddy Capps, is glad to see Herb’s reopen and looks forward to continuing to rely on Clark and White’sexpertise for their kitchen needs.

“We’re getting here quite a bit,” Pinn said. “I think it’s great to have a local business like this, and we definitely come here before we would order something like from Amazon. They’re a great group, very helpful, very knowledgeable, good people.”

