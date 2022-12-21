Lawsuit claims ban of skill games is unconstitutional

Skill games currently operate in Virginia because of an injunction in the lawsuit filed by former NASCAR driver and current state Senate candidate Hermie Sadler.

The injunction issued by Greensville County Circuit Judge Lewis Lerner in 2021 and renewed last month until March 2023, pushes the case past the scheduled end of the 2023 General Assembly session.

In the action, Sadler claims the state ban is unconstitutional because it violates free speech. It also claims the ban unfairly affects the bottom lines of small business owners. His businesses, including truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants that host the games for customers.

The lawsuit claims skill games “provided a life-line for the truck stop and plaintiff’s other businesses” by attracting patrons who might not otherwise visit there and revenues from the games allowed Sadler to “retain employees, stay open and provide free lunches to first-responders during the [COVID-19] shutdown.”

It stated Sadler offers 41 skill games at his businesses that “provided over $750,000 in net revenue that offset the deficits to their businesses” caused by former Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders restricting “movement of citizens and closures of surrounding businesses during the dark days of the pandemic.”

It further asserted that Sadler paid the state $590,400 in taxes on the 41 machines when the $1,200 per machine, per month tax was imposed from July 1, 2020 until July 1, 2021.

It questions a provision in the law that allows businesses that market themselves as catering to “families with children” to qualify as a “family entertainment center” that would be allowed to continue operating skill games. It also claims the definition of family entertainment center is “vague and ambiguous.”

It cites three examples of how the ban violates free speech.

“First the so-called ‘family entertainment exception’ violates plaintiff’s free speech rights in three respects:

“A. It restricts the games that plaintiffs may offer at the truck stop and their other businesses and imposes impermissible content-based restrictions on the types of video games permitted in Virginia.

“B. It discriminates against retail locations, like those of the plaintiffs, that do not primarily advertise and market to families with children, which locations are not permitted to offer skill games to patrons.

“C. It conditions the permissibility of skill games on the type of marketing that a retail establishment employs, thereby unconstitutionally compelling the speech of skill game purveyors in the commonwealth, such as the plaintiffs.

It claims pinball machines or video arcade games that don’t “look” like a casino game would be permissible and compares the ban to efforts to ban violent video games, which the courts previously determined to be a violation of free speech.

The lawsuit also questions distinctions the state ban draws between skills games that are video-type games resembling slot machines versus other forms.

During the year games were taxed, “skill games that had a certain aesthetic or theme (i.e. looked like a slot machine) were regulated and taxed as ‘skill games’ Skill games that did not have this aesthetic or theme (such as traditional arcade games, crane games, coin-pushers, carnival games, etc.) did not have to pay the $1,200 monthly tax and were not regulated,” according to the complaint.

It further claims video games like Pac-Man and Galaga were allowed to operate without taxation as were games offered at businesses including Dave & Busters and Chuck E. Cheese.

The lawsuit claims the ban is “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad and violates the due process guarantee in the Virginia Constitution” because it doesn’t allow the average person “know or understand what is prohibited.”