Kingsport teen's honey butter recipes make for sweet business opportunity

Business is sweet for a Kingsport teen whose new honey business is creating quite a buzz around her home.

Daimiyan Menya, 14, never dreamed her entrepreneurial venture would take flight so quickly.

The teen, who loves to spend time experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen, recently stumbled on making her own honey-flavored butters at home. Her discovery has led to the creation of HoneyBee Butters, launched by the teen who named the business with a new-found appreciation for honey bees.

“I first thought bees were insignificant little bugs but after watching “Bee Movie,” I found out they do a whole bunch for the world. If there were no bees, there’d be no food,” she said.

The business endeavor is allowing the teen with a big heart for people, animals, and the environment to make a difference in the community.

“She’s creative and artistic and loves making anything she can with her hands,” her mother Ashleigh Huber said. “I wasn’t surprised at all when she came to me with this idea. I just knew immediately she would make it into something amazing so I went out the very next morning and got everything I thought she would need to be successful.”

To show the teen’s love for the environment, each purchase of honey butter comes with a free packet of wildflower seeds for customers to plant at their homes.

The project already has earned her several hundreds of dollars, some of which she will donate to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Shelter, a nonprofit organization in Blountville, Tennessee, that’s dedicated to homeless animals and owner-released pets.

“I love animals and I just want to help,” said Menya, whose chiweenie dog “Potato” is one of her best friends.

The teen will also donate to Isaiah 117 House, another nonprofit organization that’s close to her heart that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

‘Like magic’

Menya said her idea to create homemade butters actually came as a surprise.

While learning to make whipped cream, the young cook discovered that blending the heavy cream on high with a mixer results in the fat and liquid separating, forming butter and buttermilk.

“It’s utterly like magic,” she said.

Menya has relied on the honey butters to flavor her meals since discovering that butter is the one food she can fully taste after having COVID-19 last summer.

“She lost all of her sense of taste and smell and even today they haven’t fully come back,” her mother said.

“Most food tastes normal now, but anything citrus still tastes terrible to me,” Menya said.

After trial and error, Menya came up with signature HoneyBee Butters in three varieties---a regular unsalted butter, garlic butter with herbs, and honey butter with and without cinnamon.

But, she didn’t stop there.

With the help of her mother, the young cook concocted flavors to celebrate the seasons.

Through October, she will sell five sweet and five savory flavors for Halloween.

Her “Spooky Sweet” flavors are Cookies & Scream made with Oreos and marshmallows; Autumn Harvest made with apple pie spices, honey and cinnamon sugar; You Got Ghosted, a s’mores butter flavored with mini marshmallows, cinnamon graham crackers and Hershey’s chocolate; Pumpkin Patch made with pumpkin puree, vanilla bean and brown sugar; and Boo Berry made with blueberries, lemon zest and honey.

Her “Spooky Savory” flavors include Vampire Ammo made with roasted garlic, fresh herbs and a hint of sweet heat; Bloody Mary made with fresh rosemary and sun-dried tomatoes; Big Bad Wolf featuring real bacon grease, garlic and caramelized onions; Witches Brew, a specialty butter made with white pepper and Cajun spices; and Your Costume’s Corny, a sweet corn butter flavored with cilantro, chili pepper and cotija cheese.

Soft launch

Menya’s business concept practically grew overnight.

At first, the teen shared the homemade butters with family and friends until she decided it was time to soft launch her product.

Menya recently sold several containers of the homemade honey butters at a family member’s yard sale in Kingsport, garnering a whopping $200 in sales. It’s not uncommon for the youth to prepare at least 200 containers of butters to sell at a venue.

A little help along the way is always a good recipe for success.

Menya’s good friend, Ella Stefan, helps package the honey butters for customers, writes thank you notes, and even assists with social media for the business.

Menya’s mother helps out by posting about the honey butters on Facebook.

“It literally blew up overnight from a simple Facebook page,” Huber said. “My phone kept going off so much while I was at work that I thought there was a family emergency. Turns out, it was notifications and messages about the honey butter.”

HoneyBee Butters will be set up for sales from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnson City Mall at an event sponsored by Project Move. The following day, Menya will sell her products from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1425 Carolina Avenue in Kingsport. BMack’s BBQ, a sponsor, will serve food during the event.

Small, medium, and large containers range from $3 to $10 each. A sample pack of each Spooky Season flavor is also available.

The Spooky flavors will be available through October at which time she will begin offering Thanksgiving and Christmas flavors.

“We’ll probably have one for mashed potatoes and turkey butter for basting a turkey,” her mother said.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.