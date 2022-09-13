Kingsport company earns national honor

Airgas, an Air Liquide company located in Kingsport, Tennessee, has earned the national branch of the year award from its headquarters.

Selected among more than 900 Airgas branches across the country, the Kingsport branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 18th year, celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.

The Kingsport location also won the Airgas branch of the year award in 2015, making this branch the first ever two-time national branch of the year winner Ten out of 20 members of the 2015 award-winning team were part of the branch’s repeat win in 2022.

Recognized as best-in-class in many Airgas branch excellence metrics, the Kingsport location is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience to the area’s counter sales shoppers, along with the many companies and hospitals serviced by one of the eight daily route delivery trucks. The Airgas Kingsport branch was a perennial winner of the Eastman Chemical Company’s Supplier Excellence Award for 22 of 23 years through 2017, before the award was discontinued. This location has safely operated accident and injury free for nearly five consecutive years.

Airgas senior leaders visited the Kingsport branch in August to celebrate the branch’s success and personally congratulate the team with a personalized award ring commemorating the achievement. The branch also received a National Branch of the Year trophy made from a platinum-coated cylinder.