Judge says Bristol Compressors violated WARN Act, must pay former employees

A federal judge has ordered Bristol Compressors International to pay former employees it terminated in 2018 more than $1.3 million.

The company, which terminated employees and closed its facility in Bristol in the summer of 2018, had violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, U.S. District Judge James Jones said in an order filed in Abingdon.

Bristol Compressors, which operated in the Bristol-Washington County Industrial Park between Bristol and Abingdon for more than 40 years, announced in August 2018 that it was closing, due largely to the loss of business in the Middle East. The closing last fall resulted in the loss of 470 jobs.

After terminating employees, more than 40 people filed suit against the company, citing that it had failed to provide proper notice of termination.

More than 50 employees were terminated on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 without cause, the employees’ suit states. Many of the terminated employees said they were not provided with all the defined benefits they were due.

The company later claimed it was exempted from giving employees a 60 days’ notice, which is required under the WARN Act.