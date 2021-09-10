Italian company to open first U.S. location in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. — An Italy-based company will locate its first U.S. subsidiary in Russell County, company and local officials announced Thursday.

Ceccato USA Corp. will bring 50 new jobs within three to five years and will be located in 51,830 square feet of the Russell Place building in Lebanon, according to a news release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).

Initially, the plant will assemble and sell car wash units and manufacture truck wash units, sourcing items needed to manufacture those from U.S. companies. Its parent company, Ceccato S.P.A., is a manufacturer of washing systems and equipment for all vehicles, from cars to trains, the release states.

The announcement was made by company representatives, Russell County officials, state and federal representatives and VCEDA, and a ribbon-cutting was held.

Jimmy Sisk, Ceccato USA president and CEO, said in the release that an initial capital investment of $1.75 million is projected by the company within the first four months.

In February, VCEDA approved an up to $900,000 loan to be used by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to acquire and renovate the Russell Place building.