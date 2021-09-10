Italian company to open first U.S. location in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. — An Italy-based company will locate its first U.S. subsidiary in Russell County, company and local officials announced Thursday.
Ceccato USA Corp. will bring 50 new jobs within three to five years and will be located in 51,830 square feet of the Russell Place building in Lebanon, according to a news release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA).
Initially, the plant will assemble and sell car wash units and manufacture truck wash units, sourcing items needed to manufacture those from U.S. companies. Its parent company, Ceccato S.P.A., is a manufacturer of washing systems and equipment for all vehicles, from cars to trains, the release states.
The announcement was made by company representatives, Russell County officials, state and federal representatives and VCEDA, and a ribbon-cutting was held.
Jimmy Sisk, Ceccato USA president and CEO, said in the release that an initial capital investment of $1.75 million is projected by the company within the first four months.
In February, VCEDA approved an up to $900,000 loan to be used by the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to acquire and renovate the Russell Place building.
“Today’s announcement is another great example of two very important factors in being successful in economic development,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “First, you must have product to market to prospective companies, and the IDA’s decision, with help from VCEDA to acquire the building earlier this year, was a critical factor in being able to land this project. Second, economic development requires a team approach of people and organizations working together, and this project is another perfect example of that.”
Already, component parts needed for the Virginia plant are on ships on the way to the U.S., Sisk said.
“We expect those to be here by late October or early November and will be adding U.S. parts to those to assemble the systems here in Lebanon using local suppliers,” he added.
In the meantime, Sisk said Ceccato USA will work to get the Lebanon building ready, outfitting it with a crane and getting forklifts on-site, the release states.
Sisk said the company also considered locations in North Carolina, West Virginia and other locations in Virginia.
Sisk noted the company will hire assembly workers at an average wage of $15 per hour plus benefits, with initial employment of 10-12 this year, ramping up to 30-50 employees within three to five years.
Those interested in applying for a job should contact Sisk at jimmys@ceccatocarwash.com.