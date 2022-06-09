Holston Valley CEO resigns from Ballad Health system

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region operations and chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center, has accepted the opportunity to serve in a national role with a leading health care company.

She will remain in her current role until Friday, July 1, according to a written statement.

White will work for LifePoint Health after a long, successful career with Ballad Health. LifePoint, based in Nashville, owns and operates community hospitals, health systems, physician practices and post-acute facilities in 29 states.

“I love Ballad Health and our team,” White said. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside these resilient team members during some of the toughest times known to health care, as we’ve pursued goals not only locally for our beautiful communities but for health care in the Appalachian Highlands and rural health care nationwide.

“I will cherish the wisdom I’ve gained over my 30-year career in health care and will spend this next phase of my journey continuing to give back to the greater good,” she said.

Ballad Health leadership will consult with the Kingsport community advisory board for input on the selection of a new CEO of Holston Valley. In the interim period, Rebecca Beck, current chief operating officer of Holston Valley, will serve as hospital CEO.

Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton will serve as interim president of the Northwestern Region.

White assumed her role in the Northwestern Region in 2019, after first being named the Kingsport market CEO in late 2018. She began her career in health care as a staff accountant at Smyth County Community Hospital, eventually becoming the hospital’s CEO. She also served as the CEO of Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Woodridge Hospital.

While in her role with Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region, White oversaw the successful reopening of Lee County Community Hospital in Pennington Gap, Virginia, and championed health care quality at the hospitals in her purview.

“Lindy has served with compassion and integrity,” Deaton said. “Her steadfast leadership helped our entire health care system navigate through the most challenging time any of us have seen in our careers. The trust she has built and earned throughout the Ballad Health system is an inspiration to all of us, and we are so grateful for having had the opportunity to work with her. More importantly, we are grateful to call her a friend.”

Ballad Health’s planned growth and expansion of services for the Northwestern Region, including the construction of a pediatric emergency room at Indian Path Community Hospital and continued enhancement of cardiac services at Holston Valley, will continue, according to the statement.

Beck has been with Holston Valley since 2018. Prior to her role there, Beck served as CEO of Hawkins County Memorial and Hancock County Hospital. While there, she was named by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the 60 rural hospital CEOs to know — the only person from Tennessee or Virginia to appear on the prestigious list.

Beck previously served as director of surgical services at Bristol Regional Medical Center, a role she earned after working as the hospital’s associate director of surgical services and anesthesia. Before she worked in surgery, Beck served in risk management at Bristol Regional, where she had oversight of the performance improvement department, performed root-cause analyses and managed insurance claims for integrated physicians.

“We have built a strong succession plan, and I’m very blessed to have worked with an amazing team of leaders,” White said. “I am excited about the future success of Ballad Health and the important role the Northwestern Region will continue playing in serving the needs of the entire region.”