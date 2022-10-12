HollerHouse giving local artists a place to show their work

BRISTOL, Va. — Through HollerHouse, a print shop, gallery, and retail space located on Bristol's State Street, local artist Brian Serway, the co-owner, and current sole employee, is providing artists from across the Tri-Cities with a brick-and-mortar location to exhibit and sell their art.

Serway envisions HollerHouse as a gateway into the contemporary art scene of the Tri-Cities and the surrounding region, which he believes has been misunderstood and overlooked because it doesn't fit the traditional definition of Appalachian art.

"The purpose of this space is to fill what I perceive to be a void and what is shown around the Tri-Cities regarding visual art and re-conceptualizing what we associate with the term Appalachian art. I think a lot of people associate those words with meaning landscapes, basket weaving, quilt making, stars, that sort of thing," Serway said. "It doesn't have to be just that, and I think we limit ourselves and pigeonhole ourselves by just defining it simply as that, and so I wanted to be like a bastion, a place that celebrates everything else that is beautiful about creators in this region."

Serway emphasized that for him and his business partner Justin Rabuck, it is important that HollerHouse always have a wide range of art styles displayed for patrons to browse because they understand that not everyone has the same taste in art.

"One thing we really tried hard with is to have a little bit of something for everybody's tastes. I feel like we have a lot of stuff that people can resonate with just, you know, on an initial level, and then it might push them to get more interested into like the weirder more out there stuff that we also have in here," Serway said. "We wanted to prioritize, of course, having work from the Tri-Cities, so about half, the work in here is exclusively people that live in Kingsport, Bristol. Johnson City, Abington area, and then the rest of it is kind of the surrounding 200ish, 250 miles."

Currently, there are 45 local artists with work displayed at HollerHouse. The long-term goal is to have up to 60 65 artists.

Serway explained HollerHouse does not take rental fees or commissions from sales, highlighting the profits made are split 50-50 between the artists and HollerHouse.

"The agreement is we make 50%, they make 50% of their sales, and they can set the price of whatever they feel comfortable with. So we don't make money unless the artist makes money," Serway said. "I'm taking a chance on the artists. They're taking a chance on us."

This decision to not charge for display space is based on Serway's own experiences as an artist in the past.

"I've never really liked that system because I feel like, especially when you're just starting out as an artist, if you have to weigh the burden of like, OK, I'm paying $50 a month for this place, what if I don't make that back and then I'm out for money," Serway said. "We want this place to be an opportunity for artists to make more disposable income, so therefore sustainable, not you know for us."

HollerHouse will open applications online for artists to submit their art to be displayed next year.

Serway has big plans for the future, including opening receptions for featured artists to get to know the Bristol community and connect with fellow artists in the region and workshops focused on providing new artists with the resources and tools needed to grow their brand.

"Next year, our big priority is going to be, we want to have opening receptions for gallery events every first Friday of each month. We really want to be a community space for local artists and like a place where the community can come in and celebrate art," Serway said. "Further down the road, we want to do workshops that are taught by more established artists to give some insight into social media marketing, you know, building a website, that sort of thing for creators who are just starting out and wanting to sell their work."

Serway, who did not expect to own a space like HollerHouse until he was a 50-year-old artist, continues to grow into his new role, which has provided him with much excitement as he observes more and more people come in and have the realization that a local artist made the art that has caught their attention.

"The thing that excites and surprises me the most is when people come in here, and I hear this almost every day go, 'This is local. A local artist did this, like someone from Kingsport, I live in Kingsport, someone from Kingsport did this yeah,' that sort of thing just excites me," Serway said.

HollerHouse is open Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. They are closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

HollerHouse is located on State Street across the street from the Paramount Theatre.