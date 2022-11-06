Hobby shop owner Hurst bringing new kit to market

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Wes Hurst assembled his first model kit in 1967 and has remained active in the hobby ever since but later this month he will fulfill a long-time dream of bringing a model kit to market.

Beyond the walls of his primarily mail order hobby shop near Tri-Cities Airport, the 63-year-old Hurst is about to release the first of an eight-car series of kits to the consumer marketplace – a substantial undertaking of time and money typically reserved for large national or international hobby manufacturers.

The 1/25 scale kits will represent the first truly accurate depictions of modern open wheel Modified race cars – like those that competed at Bristol Motor Speedway from 2009 to 2018. The highly specialized machines race in a number of touring series and are especially popular in U.S. Northeast and Southeast.

“It has been a lifelong dream for me. I’ve been in the hobby my whole life, and someday I wanted to have a kit that came from me to see other people build it and enter it in model car shows,” Hurst said.

Selecting the subject was easy because Hurst has long been a fan of the full size “ground pounding” Modified division which has largely been overlooked by the hobby industry.

Years in the making, this project came to life with the assistance of friends and contacts within the hobby and racing industries.

Hurst said he was inspired by the efforts of Salvino’s J.R. Models, a partnership of Rick Salvino, an entrepreneur whose father was involved in racing at STP, and designer Jim Rogers, who previously worked for Disney, LucasFilm, Warner Bros and DreamWorks. Collectively they have brought about 60 NASCAR race car kits to the market since 2018.

“Jim Rogers and I had a conversation one day in about 2018. I said ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have a kit of a Modified?’ He said, ‘Why don’t you get me the dimensions and let’s work on that,’” Hurst said.

Hurst contacted friend and longtime NASCAR racer Frank Fleming who readily agreed to allow Hurst to make multiple trips to his North Carolina race shop to photograph and measure every square inch of every component of cars prepared by he and his brother Chris.

"This would not have happened without the help of Fleming Family Racing," he said.

Hurst is also quick to credit his wife Lisa for agreeing to tackle this project.

As the designs progressed, Rick Salvino told Hurst their company wouldn’t be able to make the kit.

“They were wide open. They had just done a deal with NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports,” Hurst said. “He said, ‘There is no way we would ever do this kit or do it justice because we don’t have any of the contacts you do.’ He [Salvino] said, ‘Why don’t you do this kit? I’ll help you. I'll give you some guidance, we’ll do it together.'”

The kits are being manufactured at the same California plastic injection facility that does the Salvino’s kits. Hurst took Miller's detailed designs and had the molds fabricated in Asia then shipped to California. He also had to track down all the authorizations from the race teams, tire manufacturer Hoosier – the exclusive series tire supplier – and myriad other details.

“Everything fell in place and the next thing you know we’re doing a model through Wes’ Model Car Corner,” Hurst said. “It’s extremely exciting and has its days when it’s very rewarding and days when it drives you crazy and full of headaches.”

The first release will be the car of New York driver Zach Knowlden. That door opened because one of Hurst’s hobby shop customers is a race team member and the Knowlden family’s business has a business relationship with a Marion, Virginia company.

That team agreed to using their car and likeness without any royalty payment. The second release will be the car of North Carolina driver Burt Myers, who competes at Bowman Gray Stadium and was featured on the TV show “Madhouse.” He is a family friend who also agreed to accept no royalties, Hurst said.

The identities of future kit issues are still being finalized.

“Now we’ve had drivers in the Whelen Modified series, ROC series and the S-K Modified series who called and asked ‘what would it take to do my car?’ So we’ve gone from wanting us to pay them to wanting us to do their car. That shows there is a niche and a need for this,” he said.

Hurst, who recently retired from the automobile business, sounds like a salesman as he gleefully shows off a dramatic level of realistic detail in every corner of the cars. A typical model car kit has about 100 pieces but these have 140.

“It’s definitely a step ahead of what you’re seeing with previous race car kits made by the modeling manufacturers out of America. It’s a lot more like what you would see from an import kit,” he said.

The first two will be limited to 2,500 units each and the remainder of the series will be 1,500 units, Hurst said. Pre-orders for the first two kits already exceed 2,000 each. The retail price will be $44.95 each.

Each different release requires a graphic artist to produce the kit decals - which are printed in Italy, another to design the box artwork and possibly another to produce the detailed instruction sheet. Each has to be printed and produced and then all those pieces must be collated and packaged for shipment.

Some of the artwork was created locally, Hurst said.

“People don’t realize it. You have to work with all those individuals to make all the parts come together in close to the right timing for it to produce,” he said.

He said the hobby is currently healthy and seemed to gain momentum during the global pandemic when many businesses were closed, people worked from home and activities in many areas were limited.

Hurst grew up in Hillsville and previously operated the Hobby Hut shop. After closing it, he remained active in the hobby and eventually opened Wes’ Model Car Corner in a building on their Southwest Virginia farm that once served as his dad’s woodworking shop.

They recently relocated to the Bristol area.

“When we moved, we moved it to here in 2021,” he said of the facility off Highway 75. “We’re mostly mail order and we do a little bit of walk-in."

The rear of the smallish space is filled floor to ceiling with cardboard boxes. Some are filled with newly-arrived kits and the rest are customer orders ready to send all across the U.S., Australia, Japan, the Czech Republic, Italy, France, England, Canada and other foreign destinations.