Hard Rock increases wages, starting salaries

Hard Rock Employee Pay

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, speaks at an employee meeting at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Feb. 17, 2022. On Sept. 12, 2022, Hard Rock announced it is spending over $100 million to give significant raises to 10,000 non-tipped workers, most of them in the U.S.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced wage increases Tuesday for half its U.S. workforce. The increases apply to U.S. team members and new hires at company managed Hotel, Casino and Cafe locations nationwide, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol.

Ninety-five job classifications, including cooks, housekeepers, security, public space, call center and many more are among those impacted. In some cases, starting wages are increasing by more than 60%, a press release from the company said. The new starting wages range between $18 and $21 an hour.

Entry-level team members at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will receive $7 per hour above Virginia’s current $11 per hour minimum wage. The hourly rate increase for full time team members equates to $14,560 per year above the state’s minimum wage. At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol there are now 42 job titles available making over $37,400 salary, across 48 job classifications.

This recent $100 million investment in its team members is part of an ongoing effort to honor and appreciate its workforce, which has recently included paying frontline employees bonuses during the pandemic and other expanded benefits.

 “We are honored to be included in the milestone It Pays to Be Iconic campaign, with 262 of our valued Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol team members benefiting from the wage increases,” Allie Evangelista, president, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said.

