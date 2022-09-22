Hapco to celebrate 60 years in Abingdon

Hapco Pole Products will host an anniversary celebration to commemorate its 60th year at its Abingdon, Virginia location.

Hapco’s decision to locate in Abingdon was in part initiated because of the “Project Decision” development plan initiated by local community leaders.

The company will observe the anniversary by honoring DKM, Hapco’s parent company, along with our employees and company retirees who have made Hapco’s success possible with a 60th Anniversary Celebration Saturday, Oct. 8 at the SWVA Higher Education Center Grand Hall.

More than 400 attendees are expected at the celebration which will include catering by Southern Craft, musical performances, photo booths, caricature artists, and employee prize drawings which include a cruise, cash prizes, and gift cards to many Abingdon-based businesses.

Hapco, is a leading light pole manufacturer within the North American outdoor lighting industry. The company designs and manufactures highly engineered light poles, arms, and pole accessories sold to the transportation, utility, commercial, and municipal markets.