Goforth honored by Credit Union Magazine

Tiffany Goforth of Bristol, Tennessee is among 25 credit union professionals and board members named 2022 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine.

Now in its 10th year, the Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the missions of their credit unions. This year’s winners were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation, and passion.

Goforth works as the vice president of business development and marketing at United Southeast Federal Credit Union in Bristol, Tennessee.

"The 10th class of Credit Union Rock Stars demonstrates once again that our movement is filled with those who invent, innovate, and most importantly inspire," Michelle Willits, Credit Union Magazine publisher, said. "Our Rock Stars represent small to large credit unions nationwide and work in operations, leadership, and board roles. We are proud to present this year's class."