Former strip mine to become solar farm

“This project is a huge win for Southwest Virginia’s economy,” said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “It’s also another major step toward building a 100% clean energy economy in Virginia.”

Baine called this “a groundbreaking model” for how to use surface mine sites, which he said are well-suited for solar energy projects.

The news comes two months after The Nature Conservancy announced a similar effort to construct solar panels on former mined lands with Charlottesville-based Sun Tribe and Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems.

Taking the three efforts together, the utility-scale solar projects within The Nature Conservancy’s Cumberland Forest Project will cover nearly 1,700 acres and generate an estimated 120 megawatts of solar energy, said Kelley Galownia, a spokeswoman for the agency in Richmond.

“Southwest Virginia and the wider Central Appalachian coalfields have an important role to play in the renewable energy economy,” said Kreps. “Some of the region’s former mined lands are well suited for solar development, and by directing development towards these areas, it will help us conserve the region’s intact forests for wood products, carbon storage, wildlife habitats, outdoor recreation and tourism,” Kreps said.