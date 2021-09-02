Former Friendship dealership to transition to Tennessee High School vocational center

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A vacant car dealership building will soon become a career and technical center for Bristol Tennessee City Schools thanks to a donation by Bristol businessman Mitch Walters and his company, Friendship Automotive Enterprises.
On Wednesday, Walters and his sons, Dustin and Brandon, as well as city school officials, announced the donation and partnership. The former Friendship Ford building on Volunteer Parkway will serve as the future location of the Friendship Career Center, which will house Viking Academy, an off-site, work-based learning program for Tennessee High School and Tennessee Middle School.
“The decision to donate the facility was a family decision,” Mitch Walters said. “We all collaborated on it. It was a pretty easy decision.”
Walters and his family operate multiple car dealerships in Bristol and other communities. The building was purchased in 1993 to be used as Friendship Ford. The local Volvo franchise was added in 2008. Then, in 2019, Friendship closed the facility and moved to West State Street.
Walters said the move created a void on Volunteer Parkway, and they have been working to find a good fit for the property.
“This building is where we started our family business,” Dustin Walters said. “This place is really special.”
Mitch Walters went to school in Ohio, but his sons graduated from Tennessee High School in Bristol. He said this is his family’s largest donation to date.
The Viking Academy will include automotive, MEP — or mechanical, electrical and plumbing — and agriculture, which will be an extension of the existing Career and Technical Education program.
“We know there is a great need for skilled workers in our region, including automotive technicians,” Mitch Walters said. “We are very proud of this partnership and excited about this opportunity to help the next generation have the very best career opportunities possible. Danea and I raised our family in Bristol, and both of our sons graduated from Tennessee High School. They had a wonderful childhood growing up in our city and received an excellent education. It is an honor for us to give back to a school system that gave us so much.”
In May, the city school system was the recipient of a grant for a new Innovative High School Model program. The state grants are intended to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness and prepare students for jobs and careers in their local communities, according to a news release.
School spokeswoman Rebecca House said the funds will be used to develop the program and fund any work needed on the building.
According to the Tennessee Department of Education, the goal of the Innovative High School Models program is to encourage strong, strategic and innovative partnerships between Tennessee public school districts, postsecondary education institutions and local employers to reimagine how to prepare students for success after high school.
“The donation of this facility from the Walters family and Friendship Enterprises is a monumental step in our commitment to provide access to high-quality, relevant programs to all students, regardless of their career paths,” said Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools.
Tudor, one of the district’s leaders who has been working with the Walters family to develop the program, said students will now have access to even more programs to prepare them to succeed in high-demand careers.
“The Tennessee High Viking Academy program has the support of a dedicated administrator and career coach who will collaborate with all stakeholders to develop Academic Career Plans for students,” said Deidre Pendley, the city’s CTE director. “This customized planning will address student interests and aptitude, hard and soft skill gaps and barriers to equitable access for students.”
The goal is to provide programs to prepare a skilled workforce in a variety of high-wage, in-demand and growing careers available in Bristol, Pendley added.
“Mitch is a true Viking for life,” said Kim Kirk, principal of Tennessee High School.
Kirk said the Viking Academy will assist students on paths for careers, college or the military.