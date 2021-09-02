Former Friendship dealership to transition to Tennessee High School vocational center

The Viking Academy will include automotive, MEP — or mechanical, electrical and plumbing — and agriculture, which will be an extension of the existing Career and Technical Education program.

“We know there is a great need for skilled workers in our region, including automotive technicians,” Mitch Walters said. “We are very proud of this partnership and excited about this opportunity to help the next generation have the very best career opportunities possible. Danea and I raised our family in Bristol, and both of our sons graduated from Tennessee High School. They had a wonderful childhood growing up in our city and received an excellent education. It is an honor for us to give back to a school system that gave us so much.”

In May, the city school system was the recipient of a grant for a new Innovative High School Model program. The state grants are intended to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness and prepare students for jobs and careers in their local communities, according to a news release.

School spokeswoman Rebecca House said the funds will be used to develop the program and fund any work needed on the building.