Food City looking to hire 1,500 employees

Food City, one of this region’s largest employers, is looking to add more than 1,500 people to its workforce.

The grocery chain has scheduled a systemwide hiring event Thursday at all of its stores, its Abingdon distribution center and online at FoodCity.com.

The Abingdon-based company employs about 16,000 people at about 140 locations in Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia and Alabama, plus its distribution center.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Food City team. As we enter into the summer and traveling seasons, we are looking to hire over 1,500 associates across five states, 138 retail locations and our 1.1 million-square-foot Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon, Virginia, to best serve our customers,” according to a company statement. “Additionally, we are continuing to expand and add new retail locations within our existing footprint, including our Starbucks cafes and food service amenities.”

This marks the second time in the past year the company conducted a hiring event with a target of adding more than 1,500 new employees. A similar hiring event was held last September.

The positions include both entry-level positions and experienced, skilled positions, according to a statement.

“Open positions include both full-time and part-time employment with day-shift and night-shift opportunities. In our retail locations, we are looking for front-end associates, such as baggers and cashiers, food service associates, cake decorators, meat cutters, pharmacy technicians and individuals who are interested in retail management opportunities,” according to the statement.

“If you are interested in traveling, we have positions available with our retail stocking and reset teams, as well as truck drivers. The majority of our products are shipped from our distribution center in Abingdon, where we are also looking for additional teammates,” the statement said. “Our associates are our most important asset, and we have excellent benefit options for both full-time and part-time associates, as well as competitive wages. If you are interested in the retail industry, we have an opportunity for you.”

Food City is a family-owned and -operated company that offers comprehensive training and benefits including health care coverage with medical, dental and vision plans, retirement savings with a 3% company match, vacation accrual and company paid life and disability plans, and an employee stock ownership plan, according to the statement.

The company also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within the company.

Applications will be accepted Thursday at all Food City locations from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

