Food City, BMS donating to Hurley flood relief

ABINGDON, Va. — As a Buchanan County native, Food City President and CEO Steve Smith understands the destruction flooding can cause.
“We know firsthand how a torrential rain can come down those mountains and make those creeks rise in just a short period of time and how devastating the water can be,” Smith said Tuesday. “We just want to help them get back on their feet and help them get back to some normalcy in their lives.”
The Aug. 30 flooding in Hurley as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in the death of one person, knocked 20 homes off foundations and washed away several trailers. Electric and water service to the area was disrupted. Water service may take up to a year to be restored.
After seeing photos of the destruction and speaking with family and customers in the area, Smith announced an effort that will bring an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 in relief to the area.
The grocery store chain, with 138 locations in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, shipped a truckload of bottled water to the area last week. At a news conference Tuesday at the company’s Abingdon distribution facility, Smith promised more help is on the way from Food City and its partners.
Jerry Caldwell, the general manager and vice president of Bristol Motor Speedway, said the speedway is joining the efforts to help the people of Hurley recover. Caldwell partnered with Food City to donate a tractor-trailer of bottled water.
“There’s nothing more necessary than air and water that we have to have in order to survive,” Caldwell said.
He is also asking those who go to the races the weekend of Sept. 18 to bring donations of cleaning supplies and nonperishable supplies to the track’s two guest welcome villages.
Food City began a customer donation program in the Tri-Cities area last week by asking customers to either round up their grocery bill or give a small donation to the relief effort. In four days, more than $48,000 has been raised.
Ross Purdy, a Food City vice president, said the company has received approximately $43,000 from its vendors, including a truckload of paper products from Cardinal Tissue.
“That is what this area is all about is people helping people,” Smith said.