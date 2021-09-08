Food City, BMS donating to Hurley flood relief

ABINGDON, Va. — As a Buchanan County native, Food City President and CEO Steve Smith understands the destruction flooding can cause.

“We know firsthand how a torrential rain can come down those mountains and make those creeks rise in just a short period of time and how devastating the water can be,” Smith said Tuesday. “We just want to help them get back on their feet and help them get back to some normalcy in their lives.”

The Aug. 30 flooding in Hurley as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida resulted in the death of one person, knocked 20 homes off foundations and washed away several trailers. Electric and water service to the area was disrupted. Water service may take up to a year to be restored.

After seeing photos of the destruction and speaking with family and customers in the area, Smith announced an effort that will bring an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 in relief to the area.

The grocery store chain, with 138 locations in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and Georgia, shipped a truckload of bottled water to the area last week. At a news conference Tuesday at the company’s Abingdon distribution facility, Smith promised more help is on the way from Food City and its partners.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}