First Tennessee Development District names interim director

  • Updated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Executive Committee of the First Tennessee Development District (FTDD) has named Susan Reid to be the organization’s interim executive director.

Reid’s appointment to her previous post follows the retirement of former Executive Director Chris Craig.

Reid said she looks forward to returning to a role that brought her so much joy and valuable experiences in her career.

FTDD Board Chair and Mayor of Washington County Joe Grandy expressed gratitude to Craig for his 28 years of service with the district.

“Susan Reid steps back in to this role at a critical time in Northeast Tennessee, with ARPA funds, CARES Act dollars, and vital grant programs,” he said. “The FTDD is an integral part of the region’s economic growth. We know the staff, many of whom worked alongside both Craig and Reid, will not miss a beat as they continue to push the region and projects that benefit the Northeast Tennessee forward.”

