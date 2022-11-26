Family works to bring general store back to life

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Retirement means more to Mike Hoback than sitting in his slippers while drinking a hot cup of coffee and reading the morning newspaper.

Instead, the 63-year-old Meadowview resident has spent the past year making one of his lifelong dreams come true.

Hoback, his wife Judy, and his brother Steve are putting the finishing touches on reopening an old country store that operated as far back as the early 1940s——the same store located in the Blackwell Chapel community where he grew up as a child in the rural community of Washington County.

The store’s reopening comes more than 30 years since it was last open for business in 1988.

It’s like the center of the community has returned, the couple said.

With restoration efforts completed for the country store, a grand opening for Blackwell Chapel Store is planned from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Jason Berry, Washington County administrator and Randy Pennington, a member of the county’s board of supervisors, have been invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will include friends and family, many of whom are relatives of the original owners.

The store building was constructed by Hoback’s great-uncle George W. Herndon in 1908, later operated by his uncle and aunt, William and Virgie Crabtree, who lived in an apartment inside the store until the 1990s.

The couple has plans to convert the apartment space into an Airbnb by the spring next year.

The revitalized country store will also include a newly-fashioned deli where customers can order food such as sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries. A specialty entrée will be offered each day and Saturday mornings will feature a home-style breakfast, all of which will be prepared by Hoback’s wife and daughter-in-law.

Until the broadband expansion reaches the Blackwell Chapel community, internet capabilities will run off of a satellite drop provided by Washington County. A small room in the country store will have computers for public use.

“I want the store to be a help to the people of the community—-something that makes a difference here,” Hoback said. “I welcome tourists from New York or Florida, but I want it to be a place where the local folk can afford to come and shop.”

Hoback said shoppers won’t have to drive to Saltville or Abingdon to pick up basic items like soda drinks, snacks, flour, cornmeal, paper towels and detergents.

Hoback will carry products from several local businesses, such as Malcolm’s Meat Service and Helm’s Candy, both in Bristol, Virginia, Dutchess Dairy Products from Rural Retreat, Virginia, and Ashe County Cheese from West Jefferson, North Carolina.

“People in the community used to stop to buy milk here back in those days. Now, we’ll be selling milk again,” Hoback said.

“We’re so excited to bring an old country store back to the community. We’re putting a focus on our community again. In my mind, we’ve lost a lot of the community spirit. Maybe this will add a little of that back.”

Revisiting memories

Not only does the building boast of a rich history, but it serves as an emotional attachment for Hoback.

The best parts of Hoback’s childhood revolve around the old country store. He grew up in Roanoke, but because his mother, Polly Blackwell Hoback, was from the Blackwell Chapel community, he spent his summers with his aunt and uncle in Southwest Virginia.

“The country store was part of our lives as long as I can remember. I have a lot of good memories here,” he said.

“The store offered a sense of community. It was a place where neighbors gathered around a hot wood stove and where stories were shared.”

“It comes with a rich history and I think people will be glad to see it back up and running,” he said.

Walking inside, the spirit of the old country store is alive.

An old cash register given to the couple decorates the counter at the front door.

A pot-bellied stove sits in the middle of the floor, surrounded by a few rockers for those who want to pull up a chair and sit a spell.

Under the window is a faded wooden bench. “It’s been here since I was a child,” Hoback said.

“This old meat box is probably from the 1930s. We put a new compressor in it and it works just fine.”

An ice cream cooler that came with the building still operates and will hold a variety of ice creams.

“One of my favorite memories of the old store was eating the Pet ice cream cups. You know, the kind you had to eat with the wooden spoon,” he laughed.

Rich history

The country store was sold at auction in 2003 to a buyer outside the family. In 2021, Hoback was given the opportunity to purchase the property, allowing it to return to the family of its original owners.

The purchase of the building was just the nudge Hoback needed to announce his retirement as associate director of the Department of Education in Richmond.

At the same time, his wife retired from the Area Agency on Aging in Marion, Virginia, and his brother retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield, allowing all three of them the time to restore the building.

The team of workers revitalized the country store one step at a time.

The building received new electrical wiring, a first-ever septic system, new bathrooms in the store and apartment, a heating and cooling system, all new windows, a new roof, a new porch that is wheel chair accessible; and a new parking lot. The functioning wood and coal burning stove will supplement the heating.

Original wood floors were sanded and finished.

“A unique feature of the store is the front used to be the back. When you come into the store now, you’ll see the back of the store has the appearance of the front,” he said.

Hoback explained that in the 1950s, the highway department moved Route 700, reconfiguring the building’s entrance.

Prior to opening the store, the couple spent time visiting other general stores, including R.M. Brooks Store in Rugby, Tennessee, and the Mendota General Store, as well as stores in Montgomery, Pulaski, Carroll, Wythe, and Grayson counties.

“One of the best pieces of advice was to close the store two days a week to reenergize and restock,” he said.

The best advice, he said, is to enjoy the journey. “That’s exactly what we plan to do.”

Blackwell Chapel Store at 29351 Rich Valley Road in Meadowview is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, write to blackwellchapelstore@gmail.com, or visit the Facebook page for Blackwell Chapel Store.