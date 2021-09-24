Facebook bringing broadband to Grayson

Grayson County received $1.8 million in state grants for the project.

Facebook joining the project will speed things up dramatically. Gigabeam plans to roll out offerings this fall, meaning thousands of homes will be able to access broadband internet.

Shepley said that over the next few months one of the least connected areas in the state will become one of “the most connected rural counties in the U.S.”

For several years, Facebook has been looking at ways to connect its data centers with high-capacity fiber optics, particularly through rural areas. This project, the company says, will link data centers in Sandston, Virginia; Forest City, North Carolina; and New Albany, Ohio. The fiber infrastructure can then be used by small internet providers to serve customer bases.

Del. Israel O'Quinn predicted the partnership would change Grayson County forever.

“You will have the ability to stay where you want to stay and do the job that you want to do because you have the connectivity to pull it all together,” he said.

Gov. Ralph Northam also applauded the project, saying, “Broadband is like electricity 100 years ago — every community needs it.”

Gigabeam opened in 1997 as C&H Computers, expanding to offer dial-up internet service in 2001. In 2004, C&H Computers became WVVA.net Inc. and began to offer high-speed internet service. The company expanded to five counties in the region in 2009, and now serves eight counties in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.