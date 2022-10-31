Emory & Henry to begin MBA program

Emory & Henry College has finalized its Master of Business Administration Program (MBA) through the School of Business in preparation for an incoming 2023-2024 cohort.

The MBA at Emory & Henry College is a hybrid program including 18 days of on-campus learning in the new, state-of-the-art facilities at Carriger Hall, which is currently undergoing renovations in preparation for the first MBA cohort.

Faculty at the School of Business will facilitate professional growth and networking opportunities for members of the program. Graduates will develop a broad understanding of the business and societal landscape, including theories of economic growth, systems thinking, business development and the role organizations and individuals play in a wider community.

The School of Business led by Dean of the School of Business Dr. Emmett P. Tracy boasts award-winning faculty with years of combined experience in top leadership positions. Throughout the hybrid coursework, members of the program will experience more than 200 hours of leadership and managerial development courses with senior practitioners, CEOs and leadership experts.

“By joining the Master of Business Administration program students will have the opportunity to invest in themselves, including one-on-one mentorship with our amazing faculty and applied team-based learning,” Tracy said.

The MBA from the School of Business at Emory & Henry College includes three distinct phases of learning, including foundational business courses, team-building and networking and a personalized pathway of electives.

The application for the MBA program’s first cohort is now open. For more information about the program or the School of Business visit www.ehc.edu/MBA