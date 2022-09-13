Emory & Henry ranked in Top 20 regionally by U.S. News & World Report

Emory & Henry College has shifted category rankings in U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for 2022-23 from National Liberal Arts College to Regional University (South), earning a Top 20 Best Colleges ranking amongst 135 peer institutions.

The college also ranked 77th among the universities as a Top Performer for Social Mobility, offering a gateway to students whose families earn less than $50,000 a year and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants.

The shift into the new category represents Emory & Henry’s foundational base and commitment to the liberal arts while offering additional advanced degrees at the masters and doctorate levels at a regional level.

“The rankings reflect our commitment to grow regionally and offer market-demand programs while keeping the foundation of a liberal arts education,” President Dr. John W. Wells said. “Our students are critical thinkers, leaders and problem solvers when they start their careers or graduate programs due to their broad educational experience at Emory & Henry. With our emphasis on student success offerings and the commitment of our loyal alumni, we are making great opportunities happen here.”

The competitive ranking takes into account the college’s performance in areas such as graduation rate, alumni giving, academic reputation, class sizes, and financial support. Factors contributing to the college’s improvement include retention rate, graduation rate and debt load to graduation.