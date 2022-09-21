Eastman names new senior VP

Eastman Chemical Company announced Travis Smith has been named senior vice president, additives and functional products (AFP).
Effective October 10, Smith will be assuming AFP responsibilities from Executive Vice President Lucian Boldea, who is stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside of Eastman.
“I am excited to welcome Travis to the executive team. Travis brings decades of business and operational experience and deep industry knowledge to our executive leadership,” Mark Costa, board chair and chief executive officer said. “He is well respected for his pragmatic approach and numerous contributions advancing Eastman’s transformation to a leading material innovation company. We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at Eastman, and Travis’s appointment underscores our continued efforts to cultivate leaders across our organization. We look forward to benefitting from Travis’s expertise and insights as we continue to deliver on our innovation-driven growth strategy and create value for our shareholders.”
Smith joined Eastman in 1992 and currently serves as division president of films. He has held several roles instrumental to the company’s growth and transformation, including vice president and general manager, performance films, and Asia Pacific regional business director, specialty plastics. Smith received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.