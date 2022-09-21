Eastman names new senior VP

“I am excited to welcome Travis to the executive team. Travis brings decades of business and operational experience and deep industry knowledge to our executive leadership,” Mark Costa, board chair and chief executive officer said. “He is well respected for his pragmatic approach and numerous contributions advancing Eastman’s transformation to a leading material innovation company. We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talent at Eastman, and Travis’s appointment underscores our continued efforts to cultivate leaders across our organization. We look forward to benefitting from Travis’s expertise and insights as we continue to deliver on our innovation-driven growth strategy and create value for our shareholders.”