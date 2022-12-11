Eastman Credit Union members to share in $15 million 'Extraordinary dividend'

Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023.

Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.

“We are excited to return this money to our members. This announcement is a direct result of our members’ loyalty, our employees’ hard work, and our board’s leadership,” Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO said.

Member payouts from the Extraordinary Dividend are calculated based on the interest paid on loans and earned on deposits throughout the year.

“Announcing the Extraordinary Dividend is always exciting. It exemplifies the credit union difference and shows that we put our members first. Beyond that, our communities and local economies benefit from the extra boost. It’s a win-win,” Price said.

The Extraordinary Dividend has a concentrated economic impact on the regions comprising ECU’s field of membership, which includes Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Gregg and Harrison counties in Texas.