Eastman announces leadership changes that affect Kingsport operation

Eastman has announced leadership changes in its global manufacturing organization to better align experience and skillset among its manufacturing leaders with the company’s goals for operational excellence, including a change in its Kingsport, Tennessee operation.

Mark Bogle has been appointed vice president, Global Operations Excellence. In his new role, Bogle will be responsible for the company’s global Operations Center of Excellence, which will serve as the center that develops, maintains, and governs operational playbooks and standards that drive excellence across the manufacturing organization.

“Mark is passionate about training, developing leaders and aligning to standard practices that strengthen operations performance long term,” Steve Crawford, executive vice president, Technology and Chief Manufacturing, Engineering and Sustainability Officer said. “Mark has many years of experience in implementing operational and maintenance disciplines, and we will leverage his knowledge to drive improvements throughout our global manufacturing organization.”

Bogle began his career more than 40 years ago as a chemical engineer at Eastman’s Longview, Texas site. Since then, he has held various leadership roles including site manager at the company’s two largest U.S. sites—Kingsport, Tennessee and Longview, Texas—and internationally at the company’s Singapore manufacturing plant.

Eastman is also announcing that Michelle Caveness is being appointed vice president, TNO Site Leader and Global Operations Support. In her new role, Caveness will leverage her broad leadership experience to drive continued operational improvements and position the company’s Tennessee Operations (TNO) Site in Kingsport, Tennessee for future growth.

“For the past two years, Michelle has been leading our Operations Transformation program, focusing on building our long-term capabilities to strengthen operations globally,” said Crawford. “During that time, she worked closely with the TNO leadership team and as site leader she will drive toward continuous improvement in our processes and practices across our Kingsport plant.”

Over her career at Eastman, Caveness has led organizations in engineering, manufacturing and technology. She has driven development and scale-up of new product commercializations and supported successful large-scale expansions in Asia, North America and Europe. She has also held a business leadership role as a global manufacturing leader for the company’s Additives and Functional Products business.