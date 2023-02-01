Dr. Wayt joins Ballad board of directors

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Ballad Health Board of Directors has unanimously elected Dr. Marta Wayt to serve on the 11-member body governing Ballad Health and its subsidiaries.

Dr. Wayt is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and practices in Kingsport. She also holds a certification as a Physician Executive from the American Association for Physician Leadership and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee. She has been licensed in Tennessee for 20 years and also held medical licensure in Pennsylvania, according to a written statement.

"The board of Ballad Health values the input of physicians who practice in the region as they make important decisions, and I feel privileged to be able to provide that perspective on behalf of our patients,” Dr. Wayt said.

In addition to her advanced degrees and certifications, Dr. Wayt has been elected by her peers to serve in various leadership roles throughout Ballad Health. She has served as the elected president of the Holston Valley Medical Center medical staff; a member of the Holston Valley Physician Clinical Council; medical director of Wexford House; chair of the Holston Valley Medical Center Quality Committee; and chair of Holston Valley’s Department of Medicine. Most recently, Dr. Wayt was elected by her peers to serve as vice-chair of the Kingsport community hospital board and as chair of the Ballad Health Physician Clinical Council – a body representing the clinical input from physicians throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. She was also a 2018 recipient of the Scott and Nikki Niswonger Servant’s Heart Award, Ballad Health’s highest honor for physicians, team members and volunteers.